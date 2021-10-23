Arlene Foster has weakened the DUP’s Stormont veto by mistake, with major implications for the future
High Court confirms that one part of the DUP’s Stormont veto has been weakened. Remarkably, the party is itself responsible
Sam McBride
On Tuesday, Belfast High Court delivered a judgment which seemed to be about electricity but had nothing to do with electrical power. Instead, the judge’s decision has enormous implications for political power and for how Northern Ireland looks and feels over coming years.