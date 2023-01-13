As local newspapers like the Newry Reporter fold, darkness will now hide corruption, injustice and the truth

We are losing something that will be difficult, maybe impossible, to replace, and those who abuse power and desire to avoid scrutiny will be delighted

With many people not buying local newspapers, they won’t notice what has been lost until there’s a dangerous pothole on the street which the authorities are ignoring, or an innocent person stands in the dock and realises there’s no one there to independently report their case (stock image - Getty)

Sam McBride Fri 13 Jan 2023 at 22:40