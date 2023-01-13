As local newspapers like the Newry Reporter fold, darkness will now hide corruption, injustice and the truth
We are losing something that will be difficult, maybe impossible, to replace, and those who abuse power and desire to avoid scrutiny will be delighted
Sam McBride
In a rural Northern Ireland town in 2033, corruption is rampant within a local council, a miscarriage of justice is unfolding in the Magistrates Court, and a developer is flattening historic buildings because he has powerful friends — but no one knows.