The DUP is relaxed about the election as its hard-line stance is supported by most unionists. Picture by Liam McBurney

On the day that Stormont’s new devolved Assembly first met in 1998, the perceptive journalist David McKittrick remarked on how “new dispensation or not, unionists and nationalists are arrayed on opposite sides of the chamber” with others such as Alliance forming “a cordon sanitaire between the two big blocs”.