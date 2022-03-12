Basic, inexcusable failures mean that recyclable items are being dumped
Fact 43% of Belfast households still can’t get their glass collected is stark illustration of how far we have to go on reuse of resources
Sam McBride
Consider these three facts: six months ago Belfast City Council started examining a four-day week for its staff while keeping them on full pay; councillors have spent hours debating issues such as international relations far beyond their remit; and to this day about 43% of Belfast households do not have easy access to basic glass recycling facilities.