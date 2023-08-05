BBC NI has shaped our culture and politics... but now it’s facing real trouble
Largely unseen by viewers, Broadcasting House in Belfast is haemorrhaging some of its key journalists as it attempts to balance the books — and worse may be to come
Ever since Tyrone Guthrie’s voice proclaimed “Hello, hello, this is 2BE, the Belfast station of the British Broadcasting Company” in September 1924, BBC Northern Ireland has shaped the culture, politics and parameters of acceptable debate here. Now it is in trouble.