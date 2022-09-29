Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland editor Sam McBride and Sunday Life shortlisted for prestigious Media Freedom Awards

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have been shortlisted in two categories for the Society of Editors’ prestigious Media Freedom Awards.

Northern Ireland editor of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent Sam McBride has been shortlisted in the Journalist of the Year (regional) category.

The Sunday Life team’s work on exposing the South East Antrim UDA’s criminal activities has seen them nominated in the Investigation of the Year (regional) category.

Launched earlier this year, the Media Freedom Awards set the benchmark for a celebration of UK public interest journalism and shine a light on the crucial role that journalists play in promoting media freedom, championing the public’s right to know and holding power to account.

Sam’s work in investigating the treatment of vet Tamara Bronckaers by Northern Ireland’s chief vet Robert Huey, which resulted in her being hounded out of her job, impressed the shortlisting panel.

His breakdown of the System Operator for Northern Ireland and exposé on Covid-19 lockdown sceptic Ivor Cummins also caught the eye.

Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-Chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life said: “Congratulations to the Sunday Life and Sam on being shortlisted for the Media Freedom awards.

“The nominations are for very different stories but what they have in common is a determination and courage to overcome all kinds of barriers so genuine matters of public interest could be highlighted.

“These stories would have gone unreported otherwise.”

Announcing the shortlist, Dawn Alford, Executive Director of the Society of Editors said: “The nominees for the Media Freedom Awards not only illustrate the excellence of UK public interest journalism, but they also highlight the exceptional courage and determination of journalists both at home and abroad to go to extreme lengths to ensure a story is told despite the difficulties, dangers and barriers they often face in doing so.”

The awards will bring together more than 200 journalists from all sectors of the news media industry for a high-profile ceremony at the Globe Theatre in London on November 9.