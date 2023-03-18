Buying GB plants online seems set to be banned under EU deal... and NI Secretary misled public
Windsor Framework is a boost for local garden centres, but will drastically reshape the horticultural market — contrary to what Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the Belfast Telegraph earlier this month
Sam McBrideBelfast Telegraph
Brexit has emphasised how politics impacts the way in which we live our lives: what we eat, where we travel, whether we can bring the dog on a ferry and thousands of other issues.