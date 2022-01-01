Civil servants saw from the outset in 1998 that Stormont was built on sand

When most focus was on tribal issues, declassified files show concern about whether our system of governance could work

Beginnings: Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble (left) being elected first minister with SDLP’s Seamus Mallon (right) elected as his deputy of the Northern Ireland Assembly in July 1998. Credit: Alan Lewis

Sam McBride

A century ago, as Northern Ireland’s governmental institutions were built from scratch, members of the fledgling Northern Ireland Civil Service carried guns, smuggled government papers across the border from Dublin, and found ingenious ways of making the boring business of government continue amid constitutional upheaval.