Civil servants saw from the outset in 1998 that Stormont was built on sand

When most focus was on tribal issues, declassified files show concern about whether our system of governance could work

Beginnings: Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble (left) being elected first minister with SDLP’s Seamus Mallon (right) elected as his deputy of the Northern Ireland Assembly in July 1998. Credit: Alan Lewis

Sam McBride Sat 1 Jan 2022 at 08:01