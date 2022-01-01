Civil servants saw from the outset in 1998 that Stormont was built on sand
When most focus was on tribal issues, declassified files show concern about whether our system of governance could work
Sam McBride
A century ago, as Northern Ireland’s governmental institutions were built from scratch, members of the fledgling Northern Ireland Civil Service carried guns, smuggled government papers across the border from Dublin, and found ingenious ways of making the boring business of government continue amid constitutional upheaval.