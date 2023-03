Former Ulster Unionist leader oscillated between gauche inability to relate to others and emotionally intelligent generosity

Then-Ulster Unionist party leader David Trimble is ushered to his car by security forces members as a crowd of loyalists surge forward, shouting, kicking and screaming in 2001 (Pacemaker)

When it was known that Martin McGuinness had just days to live, he received a letter from David Trimble which said much about the former Ulster Unionist leader’s character.