Donaldson gamble reeks of panic and puts survival of DUP as major force at risk

With a fudge already in train between EU and UK over Irish Sea border, the threat just highlights DUP’s erratic and weak position

Nine months after the Irish Sea border was erected, there is emerging a picture of how this conundrum which has bedevilled the UK and EU for years might be resolved. If the apparent shape of that resolution endures, it will be an archetypal Northern Irish political fudge which fully pleases no one and brings its own quandaries.