Don’t expect the DUP to suddenly compromise on NI Protocol; its position is vulnerable as unionism hardens
Polling on unionist attitudes to the Irish Sea border has often been misinterpreted — the election shows deeper opposition than some observers want to admit
Sam McBride
How much do unionists really care about the Northern Ireland Protocol? The answer to that question will hinge on whether devolved government returns at Stormont for months, as well as something of greater geopolitical significance — the UK’s relationship with the EU.