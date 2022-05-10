Don’t expect the DUP to suddenly compromise on NI Protocol; its position is vulnerable as unionism hardens

Polling on unionist attitudes to the Irish Sea border has often been misinterpreted — the election shows deeper opposition than some observers want to admit

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking during an anti-protocol rally in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, alongside Jamie Bryson and Jim Allister (Photo: Liam McBurney/PA)

Sam McBride Tue 10 May 2022 at 17:36