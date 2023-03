Poll shows nationalists care almost as much as unionists about symbolic First Minister title

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie speaking to the media with Julie-Anne Corr Johnston after a window was smashed in his constituency office in Portadown on Monday.

One statistic jumps out from the LucidTalk/Belfast Telegraph poll: the DUP’s support is up two percentage points, but the total support for unionist parties is down two percentage points.