DUP is playing a very dangerous game that could end up devouring it

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has rejected something which could help unionism but would make it more difficult for him to win votes

Tough at the top: Jeffrey Donaldson after an anti-protocol rally at an Orange hall earlier this week

Last week there began an election campaign which the DUP and Sinn Fein hoped would be short, but will in fact be unusually long.

In the protracted contest between now and May 5, the party which has collapsed devolution faces an unpalatable choice. There is a simple reform which could help unionism after the election, but it would undermine the DUP’s ability to win votes in the election itself. Already, the DUP has ruled out that reform.

A second reform would help almost every party, and the DUP was pressing for it more than two years ago only to see it rejected by Sinn Fein. But now Sinn Fein could benefit from that change, yet shows no sign of altering its stance.

Successive LucidTalk polls for this newspaper suggest that the DUP is heading for electoral collapse. The 2017 election — fought in the context of Sinn Fein pulling down Stormont amid the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal — was disastrous for the DUP, with the party losing 10 seats and coming just one ahead of Sinn Fein.

In that election, the DUP took 28.1% of the vote. But the most recent poll puts its support at just 17%. Even if that significantly underestimates the party’s support, it would have to be seriously inaccurate for May’s election to be anything other than disastrous for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

In response, the DUP leader has moved from working the Northern Ireland Protocol to toppling devolution over it.

That hardening stance is reflected in other policy areas and in his language, summarised in the line that “the days of unionists being seen and not heard are over”.

There is a resonance here with how the DUP acted in the last Assembly election, facing a similarly disastrous collapse in support. Serendipitously, last week was the fifth anniversary of Arlene Foster’s infamous “crocodile” moment during that campaign.

At the DUP’s campaign launch, this newspaper’s then political correspondent, Noel McAdam, mentioned RHI in passing before asking Mrs Foster if the DUP’s massive lead over Sinn Fein meant that it could be magnanimous in allowing an Irish Language Act.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph the following day, the veteran reporter said: “You would have thought I had asked somebody to turn up the boilers.”

To loud cheers from the party’s candidates, the then DUP leader retorted: “I will never accede to an Irish Language Act…If you feed a crocodile it will keep coming back and looking for more”.

That line invigorated Sinn Fein’s campaign, enraging nationalists who had never previously voted for the party, and driving them to deliver a record result in which unionism lost its Stormont majority for the first time in the history of Northern Ireland.

Whether or not the crocodile reference was prepared in advance or an impetuous moment from Mrs Foster, it was part of a wider strategy by the DUP to turn the election into an overtly orange-and-green tribal contest.

Calculating that with the RHI scandal raging it was pointless to attempt a defence of the party’s record in government, it instead focused on the threat to the Union.

Mrs Foster repeatedly referred to Gerry Adams’ “radical republican agenda”, and warned about the possibility that Michelle O’Neill might emerge as First Minister if people did not vote for the DUP.

Then, going beyond that, Mrs Foster claimed that “if you transfer to other nationalists, you could actually bring about a border poll”.

Her tactics probably helped the DUP win some reluctant unionist voters motivated to stop Sinn Fein, but it did far greater strategic damage to the cause the DUP says it exists to protect.

There is the thinnest of lines between a politician subtly stirring tribal fears to their electoral advantage and a politician being seen to crudely stoke sectarianism out of cynical self-interest. Already in this election campaign, there is emerging a DUP message which has the potential to supersede the damage done by Mrs Foster’s reptilian reference.

For months, the DUP has refused to say whether it would accept the post of deputy first minister if it loses the election to Sinn Fein. Last October, the Belfast Telegraph reported that some senior unionist figures were examining a plan where even if Sinn Fein was to become the biggest party, it would be thwarted from securing the top job through unionists redesignating under a single party label after an election.

That effectively ended when Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie categorically rejected it.

Since last week, this question has assumed greater urgency, and the party’s answers have been subject to greater scrutiny.

The day after bringing down the Executive, Sir Jeffrey was repeatedly asked by Stephen Nolan whether he would accept the outcome of an election which delivered Sinn Fein as the biggest party by serving as deputy first minister — and repeatedly refused to answer.

During a torturous eight minutes — an eternity in radio terms — Sir Jeffrey burned through cliches about “not contemplating defeat” and “my party leadership will consider these matters” until there was nothing left but a refusal to answer the question.

It is clear that this refusal to answer is part of the DUP strategy. Perhaps the party thinks it good that interviewers will keep returning to the topic, thus advertising its main sales pitch: Vote DUP or there will be a republican first minister.

But whatever the thinking, this is perilous territory for a party which has repeatedly failed to communicate far less sophisticated messages.

As with feeding the crocodile, it is not just unionists who are listening to these interviews. Nationalists hear the refusal to state plainly that the DUP will accept electoral defeat as well as victory, and hear a message which not only jars today but which evokes memories of unionist gerrymandering from before the DUP was even formed.

The UUP is similarly reluctant to commit to accepting a Sinn Fein first minister if that is what the election delivers. But that has less significance because there is less likelihood of the UUP being in second position — it is likely to lack the power which the DUP may have to decide what happens.

TUV leader Jim Allister can state that he will not serve in government with Sinn Fein for that has been his consistent position. But the DUP cannot do so without seeming like a child who was happy to play a game when he was winning but who overthrew the board when he started to lose.

There is a way around this which would involve humility and compromise. The SDLP, alive to the potential of nationalists deserting it for Sinn Fein to give the DUP a message on this issue, last month proposed altering the titles of Stormont Castle’s ministerial occupants to ‘joint first ministers’.

Alliance has endorsed the idea, but Sinn Fein — despite having spent years describing its deputy first minister as “joint first minister”’ — now appears less enthusiastic about the proposal.

That would mean there would never be a Sinn Fein first minister, but the DUP has immediately rejected the suggestion, telling The Irish News that the “cherry-picking” idea was probably “less about improving how the institutions function and more about gaining political advantage”.

For years, the DUP has defended its focus on the importance of securing the first minister’s post by saying that it is a symbolic step ahead of the deputy first minister, despite one being unable to so much as send a letter without the other’s approval.

If this is purely about symbolism, then changing the title would remove any symbolic advantage which a Sinn Fein first minister would have, but it would also make that outcome far more likely.

The DUP has long known that a swathe of its Assembly election support is from unionists who reluctantly vote for it to keep Sinn Fein out of the post.

In such a competitive election, it appears to have gambled on retaining enough of that support to remain the biggest party — something even more unlikely if this issue was neutralised.

But the DUP’s stance on this is only significant because Stormont’s rules — stemming from changes made after the St Andrews Agreement — give each of the two biggest parties a veto over whether there can be an Executive formed.

When Sinn Fein deployed that veto in 2017, the DUP wanted it removed. Sinn Fein objected, and nothing was done. Each viewed the issue through spectacles which showed whether it would benefit their own narrow interests.

The consequence has been that Sinn Fein allowed the DUP to retain the veto which let it topple Stormont last week, and which will allow it to keep devolution down for as long as it pleases.

Allowing each party the opportunity to enter power-sharing — but not a veto on others sharing power — was an obvious and overdue reform.

Regardless of who it would benefit in the short term, it would force parties to negotiate more meaningfully and increase the risk of walking out of government.

Without the DUP’s veto on devolution, last week’s departure from the Executive would just have taken the DUP into opposition and allowed the other Executive parties to carry on.

This could only work alongside a mechanism such as qualified majority voting, which would ensure that an Executive could not discriminate against either community because it would need at least a significant minority of both unionist and nationalist MLAs to be formed and to pass key legislation.

The presence of an opposition would improve scrutiny of the Executive and the civil service, a critical failing of the current arrangements.

Alternatively, the current system run by the same parties can be put back together in a few months or years. But every time it provides bad government for a while and then collapses, more people give up on devolution — and with it the Good Friday Agreement.