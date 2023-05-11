DUP’s manifesto launch message of fear is 50 years out of date

The DUP manifesto contains innovative ideas on everything from glass recycling to creating more allotments. Depressingly, however, that’s not what the party thinks will win it votes

Unionist unity involves the DUP hoping to gobble up a larger share of a shrinking pie

Sam McBride

The DUP has considerable cause for optimism as it faces voters next week: it has recovered in the polls, has avoided infighting during a dull campaign, and could benefit from a unionist backlash against Sinn Fein’s emergence as Stormont’s biggest party.