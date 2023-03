During turbulent times, Her Majesty has given stability... but change beckons

In an era of vacuous celebrity, abuse of public office, and disdain for tradition, the Queen has shown us how old values still matter

All smiles: The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday during the Trooping the Colour parade. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Sam McBride Sat 4 Jun 2022 at 08:00