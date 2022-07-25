For the first time in 50 years, Stormont has a nationalist leader of the opposition – but also of the government
Matthew O’Toole’s announcement as SDLP leader of the opposition at Stormont is confusing, but also significant
Sam McBride
It says much about Northern Ireland’s changed political landscape that the last time a nationalist agreed to serve as leader of the opposition in Stormont, it was in response to a reformist unionist leader whose gestures included meeting nuns and inviting the Taoiseach to Stormont.