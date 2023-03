Friday’s Stormont ‘deadline’ is meaningless... the scarier truth is we are all out of ideas

Stormont won’t make a return next week, and the unimaginative NIO may not even call an election despite its repeated threats to do so

An election to the Stormont Assembly can now only be avoided by changing the law, and that could happen despite what the NIO says: Photo by Michael Cooper

Sam McBride Sat 22 Oct 2022 at 09:00