From royalty to rows: How controversial council boss Anne Donaghy lost power... but could still embarrass key figures
After 16 months off work on full pay, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council chief executive leaves – but council won’t say how much it’s costing ratepayers
Sam McBrideBelfast Telegraph
Anne Donaghy was once a figure of considerable power – overseeing a council, having access to the top of the DUP, meeting Cabinet ministers, fulfilling the wishes of the King, and even after her downfall began, going to Windsor Castle to meet Prince William.