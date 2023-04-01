How one Stormont department faces a massive crisis of its own making
The complete failure to deal with senior civil servant Dr Robert Huey who acted indefensibly has now contributed to a substantially bigger issue
Sam McBrideBelfast Telegraph
Government vets are like power station engineers or sewerage treatment plant workers — unseen by most of us but critical to the functioning of our society. They protect animals from cruelty, inspect meat long before a burger reaches your plate, and help prosecute those guilty of animal cruelty.