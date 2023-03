If Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister tomorrow she will have an immediate effect on this island

New prime minister’s position on Northern Ireland Protocol will have a dramatic impact on politics in Stormont and how the DUP proceeds

Liz Truss, who is expected to succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, on a visit to Belfast last month. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sam McBride Sun 4 Sep 2022 at 12:42