If Stormont returns as it was, it will be another disaster - we need to consider radical change
There has been an unhealthy acceptance of Stormont’s brokenness but major change is needed to provide solid government, perhaps in the form of a second chamber and the strengthening of the power of the opposition in Assembly
Sam McBrideBelfast Telegraph
In the early years of the Cold War when the battle between communism and democracy was at its height, candidates for US citizenship were given a book which told them: “Bad government in a democracy is possible only because the voters allow it.”