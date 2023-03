It’s official: we’ve never had it so good in Northern Ireland

Last week it became official: people in Northern Ireland have been living better for less than their counterparts in the rest of the UK or Ireland

Ireland’s only Ferrari dealership is in Belfast, and the North saw pre-lockdown sales of Porsches, Ferraris and Aston Martins hit all-time highs

Sam McBride Sun 28 Nov 2021 at 03:30