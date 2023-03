SF’s Hargey told chamber to reject proposal then sat mute as her colleagues backed it in case bizarre even by Assembly’s standards

Farcical: MLAs voting through something they said they opposed in the Assembly

MLAs have voted, seemingly by mistake, to change the law in a way which would cut housing rents for every private renter by 10%, and a Sinn Fein minister is now desperately trying to undo what she allowed to happen.