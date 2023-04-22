Exclusive | Mobuoy scandal: Criminals’ documents show even the PSNI was using vast illegal dump, funding organised crime

Belfast Telegraph investigation discovers thousands of documents, including a customer list, at site of one of the UK’s biggest environmental crimes – but the authorities won’t even lift them

The documents are still at the site on the Mobuoy Road outside Derry, with no Stormont or police interest in securing the evidence

Sam McBride Today at 08:00