Mobuoy scandal: Criminals’ documents show even the PSNI was using vast illegal dump, funding organised crime
Belfast Telegraph investigation discovers thousands of documents, including a customer list, at site of one of the UK’s biggest environmental crimes – but the authorities won’t even lift them
Sam McBride
Just minutes after climbing through the broken bars of the vast galvanised gates on Mobuoy Road, I was standing in what may be the UK’s largest environmental crime scene – but it didn’t feel like it.