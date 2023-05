Nationalist unity around Sinn Féin has reshaped NI into a three-party system – while unionism retreats further

The UUP is in catastrophic decline, the once-giant SDLP is now a pygmy and unionism is shrinking to a new record. After a dull campaign, this election has dramatically reshaped NI politics.

The Sinn Féin leaflet handed to me as I entered my polling station on Thursday was wholly about restoring Stormont – and clearly pointing towards the DUP

Sam McBride Yesterday at 22:45