British prime minister Boris Johnson with a Mark 3 shoulder launch LML (Lightweight Multiple Launcher) missile system at Thales weapons manufacturers in Belfast during his visit to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties. Photo: Liam McBurney

There was a way for Boris Johnson to make much of the Irish Sea border vanish in far smarter and less rancorous circumstances than now exist, but it would have exposed the British prime minister’s serial dishonesty on the issue.