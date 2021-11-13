NI’s booming youth population have legitimate grievances – and clunking Stormont is vulnerable

As we start to think beyond the pandemic, the world will look very different — and history suggests that instability may loom

Movement: young people have been at the forefront of protests in recent history including at Cop26. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Sam McBride

As winter looms, Covid cases surge again and hospitals bulge with the ill, it might seem as though this pandemic is interminable. In fact, there are growing reasons for hope, and with those signs of hope there is the need to more seriously consider what comes after Covid.