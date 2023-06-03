NI’s broken NHS is killing people, and our populist politicians are overwhelmingly to blame

What is happening in Northern Ireland’s collapsing health system is a monumental scandal, which was preventable. The middle classes can pay for private treatment, but the poor are left to die.

People are needlessly dying as Northern Ireland's health system collapses - yet it's not an issue shifting many votes. Picture: Mark McCormick

Sam McBride

Last year, a refugee fleeing the Ukrainian war came to Northern Ireland. Some time later, they needed an urgent operation — but the waiting list was so long that the refugee considered returning to Ukraine for treatment.