NI’s broken NHS is killing people, and our populist politicians are overwhelmingly to blame
What is happening in Northern Ireland’s collapsing health system is a monumental scandal, which was preventable. The middle classes can pay for private treatment, but the poor are left to die.
Sam McBride
Last year, a refugee fleeing the Ukrainian war came to Northern Ireland. Some time later, they needed an urgent operation — but the waiting list was so long that the refugee considered returning to Ukraine for treatment.