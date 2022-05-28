Northern Ireland has become a more tolerant but more polarised society

Life and Times Survey highlights how many people’s identities here are not fixed — as well as the problems facing unionism

This “Northern Irish identity” which Murphy detected must then have seemed to many of her readers difficult to reconcile with sectarian slaughter and the polarised voting habits of Northern Ireland’s inhabitants who seemed to overwhelmingly yearn either for Union or unity

Dervla Murphy, who died this week at the grand age of 90, was celebrated for books like Full Tilt: Ireland to India with a Bicycle and In Ethiopia With A Mule. But the idiosyncratic Waterford travel writer took a shorter journey to Northern Ireland in 1976, recording her trip around the province on two wheels in the book A Place Apart.