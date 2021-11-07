Owen Paterson scandal only serves to shatter public trust in politics
There are fine politicians who work hard and act with integrity. On the other hand, 250 MPs voted last week to stop Owen Paterson being punished
Sam McBride
If you’re going to be corrupt, you’d better have friends in high places. That’s how life in Nigeria and Zimbabwe operates, and it’s an obvious lesson which the unscrupulous would have taken from events in Westminster last Wednesday. However, by Thursday the lesson was that those friends should be reliable.