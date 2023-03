Post-Brexit contradictions and uncertainty surround both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Neither candidate took much interest in Northern Ireland prior to the protocol — and it’s not clear if the former chancellor has even been here

Liz Truss with the Northern Ireland Stronger In Europe campaign at the Balmoral Show in 2016. She is now an ardent Brexiteer. Picture from https://www.facebook.com/NIStrongerIN

Sam McBride Sat 23 Jul 2022 at 08:00