PSNI anti-corruption officers accused of corruption over £120 breakfasts, mysterious hotel stays and case of wine for a teetotaller

Belfast Telegraph investigation uncovers shocking financial logs from handlers running informant who was spying on top police officers

The officers in the source handling section — a detective inspector who retired in September 2016 after over 20 years in covert policing, and a detective sergeant who retired after over 30 years — deny allegations of corruption. Collage shows expense claims mocked up based on PSNI data.

On a mild December day, eight days before Christmas, a PSNI officer in the force’s anti-corruption unit claimed £259 for a room in Belfast’s Radisson Blu hotel to meet an informant — but the informant said they never met there, and were never meant to meet there.