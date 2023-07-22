PSNI anti-corruption officers accused of corruption over £120 breakfasts, mysterious hotel stays and case of wine for a teetotaller
Belfast Telegraph investigation uncovers shocking financial logs from handlers running informant who was spying on top police officers
On a mild December day, eight days before Christmas, a PSNI officer in the force’s anti-corruption unit claimed £259 for a room in Belfast’s Radisson Blu hotel to meet an informant — but the informant said they never met there, and were never meant to meet there.