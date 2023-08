Information passed through five processes in multiple departments – not a bungling junior member of staff, as was initially implied

Chief Constable Simon Byrne (left) and Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd leave after a press conference following the emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board at James House in Belfast

What began as a request for basic data on police numbers at various ranks and then developed in a massive security crisis could end in a calamitous outflux of Catholic PSNI officers, reversing one of the Good Friday Agreement’s most enduring successes.