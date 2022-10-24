Rishi Sunak remains enigmatic –but the manner of his ascent to the top shows how Britain has improved
Sunak was born at the time of Enoch Powell's racist calls to send migrants ‘home’; his triumph shows how multi-cultural Britain has banished such thinking to the fringe of a fringe
Sam McBride
Rishi Sunak’s stances on Northern Ireland are so slim as to be almost non-existent, yet he now inherits a crisis of geopolitical significance to which this part of the UK’s complicated politics are central.