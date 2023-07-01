Sam McBride: Stormont knows we could be growing food on toxic land, but has chosen to leave us unprotected

Across Northern Ireland, an area twice the size of Belfast could be seriously contaminated, but we don’t know where it is because Stormont has actively chosen not to implement the law

Stormont doesn't want to know true scale of pollution because it might be responsible for helping to clean it up

Sam McBride Today at 08:01