Sam McBride: Stormont knows we could be growing food on toxic land, but has chosen to leave us unprotected
Across Northern Ireland, an area twice the size of Belfast could be seriously contaminated, but we don’t know where it is because Stormont has actively chosen not to implement the law
Across Northern Ireland, vast tracts of land have been poisoned in ways which civil servants admit creates a “high risk” to human health — but Stormont has repeatedly and consciously chosen to leave us unprotected.