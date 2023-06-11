Sam McBride: Terrorism also destroyed the lives of many killers who feel shame at their actions

As killers are hailed as heroes, future generations who might be tempted to visit murder on their neighbours need to consider not only what that would mean for their victims, but for themselves

Everyone knows what killing does to the killed, but rarely do we consider what it does to the killer.

Many opponents of violence recoil from giving any thought to the impact on perpetrators. But one doesn’t need to have sympathy for a murderer to consider the effect on them of crimes that are irreversible.

If we thought more about that, the dangerous eulogising of those with bloody hands would be far harder.

What propagandists present as heroic is known by many alleged heroes as something squalid. Some of them feel shame, even if those feelings are rarely articulated — partly because few of them want to talk, and partly because few of us want to listen.

Today, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane will address a commemoration for the IRA’s South Armagh brigade, whose members were responsible for the Kingsmill Massacre — one of the most explicitly sectarian atrocities of the Troubles. In 1976, the IRA stopped a minibus carrying 11 Protestant workmen, lined them up and riddled them with bullets. One survived. Their lone Catholic workmate was told to flee.

Sinn Féin members eulogising IRA killers is hardly new, but some people have been surprised at John Finucane’s role in the South Armagh event because of his back story.

The son of solicitor Pat Finucane, John was just nine when UDA gunmen burst into his home and shot his father dead in front of his family while they were eating Sunday dinner. If anyone knows the grotesque face of terrorism, it is John Finucane.

But do all these people who will be spoken of today actually want to be commemorated?

The brilliant BBC series Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland featured multiple reflections on the Troubles, from loyalists, republicans, soldiers, police, victims and those who clung on to normality in an acutely abnormal society. Surprisingly, some of the most powerfully raw testimony in the series came from the former paramilitaries.

James Greer joined the UDA at 17. Speaking matter-of-factly, he recalls becoming addicted to violence: “I never questioned orders to kill. That’s what I signed up for. You got an adrenaline rush from it.”

Five days after his 19th birthday, he was asked to plant a bomb. It exploded prematurely, severing the arm of his accomplice, but he survived. He was jailed.

James Greer

His epiphany came when a fellow inmate told him what he had done. The man had been sent to kill a shopkeeper, and did so. Seconds later, the door opened and the man’s wife walked in. He shot her dead too. He turned to leave, but in walked the couple’s eight-year-old daughter, so he fired another 10 or 12 shots.

Greer said the tale opened his eyes. “I can’t do it. I didn’t sign up for this.”

When asked what sectarianism did to him, he says: “Well, ultimately it destroyed my life.”

He did things for which he can’t forgive himself, Greer said. He’s still alive. Other paramilitaries have ended their own lives, unable to live with the shame of their actions. For others, it destroyed their relationships.

​Ricky O’Rawe was in the IRA before meeting and falling in love with Bernadette in 1975. She was soon pregnant and the couple got married.

“I was known as a gunman — and I liked it,” he says.

But his wife didn’t. She urged him to give up his IRA activities for her and their child. He said he would — but didn’t. He was caught robbing a bank and jailed for eight years.

“This was exactly what I didn’t want,” says Bernadette. “Now I was going to be a prisoner’s wife, now I was going to be a single mother. This was a broken dream that turned into a nightmare, and I was very, very angry with Ricky.”

She hated going to see him in prison, but “I was told what to do, as though they [the IRA] owned me”.

“It was awful. Truly awful,” O’Rawe says. “And I felt like an absolute bastard. I let her down badly.”

When he left jail, Bernadette told him to choose: either the republican movement or his wife and daughter.

“So I left the movement. I think I put her through hell. I regret that.”

Looking back now on Bloody Friday — when the IRA set off 19 bombs in Belfast in little over an hour, leaving firemen to sweep body parts into bags — he says: “You couldn’t justify it. It was awful, f**king awful — all those poor people getting blown up. It was f**king not just awful, it was embarrassing.”

This narrative is far removed from the glorification of such people by loyalists and republicans today.

In fact, many paramilitaries are haunted by what they did. They were often impressionable teenagers made to believe sectarian murder was heroic. Telling their stories is crucial to tell new generations that what might seem glamorous and exciting can end not just the lives of innocents, but can also destroy those of the gunmen and bombers.

O’Rawe fell out with Sinn Féin years ago, and is one of a handful of republicans to speak candidly in ways that undermine its propaganda.

Last week, Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland told the story of Sinn Féin councillor Seán McGlinchey, jailed for planting bombs in Coleraine in 1973 that killed six people. He told how last year a man who survived the attack, David Gilmour, rang a Sinn Féin office and asked him to make contact.

Gilmour was dying in hospital and McGlinchey went to his bedside. They had a “very private and very moving” conversation for over an hour.

McGlinchey, who joined the IRA as a teenager, said his “innocent victim” was “a braver man than me” for having sought him out before his death.

Sinn Fein councillor and convicted IRA bomber Sean McGlinchey

Future generations who might be tempted to visit murder on their neighbours need to consider not only what that would mean for their victims, but for themselves.