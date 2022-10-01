Saving energy, and not wasting it because you can afford to, is the morally right thing to do in this crisis
Sam McBride
If desperation is sometimes as powerful an inspirer as genius, as Benjamin Disraeli once wrote, then the winter ahead will be marked as a time of intense inventiveness. Even in the absence of the apparent global recession into which we are hurtling, the astronomical increases in the cost of energy will devastate lives. In more ways than one, we’re going back to a past many of us have never experienced.