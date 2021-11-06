Seeing Covid-19 in apocalyptic terms, some churches are alive with wild fears
While many Christians have risked their lives to fight the virus, others are continuing to spread dangerous conspiracy theories
Sam McBride
In January, if Northern Ireland was an independent country, its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine would have been the third-fastest in the world. In global terms, Northern Ireland is still doing well — official statistics say it is now approaching 90% of adults with at least one dose.