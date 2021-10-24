Sinn Fein’s cynical boycotts will not make partition history
Sinn Féin’s late refusal to attend last week’s solemn service to mark the island’s partition has hindered chances of the very thing they want: reunification
Sam McBride
Accepting the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1995, Seamus Heaney defined the central problem of his homeland as two-fold: the ongoing partition of the island and “an equally persistent partition of the affections in Northern Ireland between the British and Irish heritages”.