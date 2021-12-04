Some politicians have used media as an ATM for secret, easy cash for years
NI is 2.8% of the UK population – but contributes 20% of serious libel claims to the BBC. And that’s only part of the story...
Sam McBride
On Wednesday afternoon, I spent almost two hours at an Assembly committee facing tough questions from MLAs. Lest you worry that McCarthyism has come to Northern Ireland, I went there of my own volition after being invited to give evidence about an area with which I am unfortunately all too conversant.