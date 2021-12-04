Some politicians have used media as an ATM for secret, easy cash for years

NI is 2.8% of the UK population – but contributes 20% of serious libel claims to the BBC. And that’s only part of the story...

Delivering the news: Paperboy Joe Officer makes his way through the rubble to sell Belfast Telegraphs following an explosion at the building in September 1976

On Wednesday afternoon, I spent almost two hours at an Assembly committee facing tough questions from MLAs. Lest you worry that McCarthyism has come to Northern Ireland, I went there of my own volition after being invited to give evidence about an area with which I am unfortunately all too conversant.