State Papers: Alliance proposed a watering down of Good Friday Agreement to get David Trimble off the hook

Party’s leader and deputy leader suggested to Mandelson a change in Assembly's rules on consent that would allow First Minister to keep his job

The Alliance Party quietly proposed ditching part of the Good Friday Agreement in an attempt to help David Trimble keep his job as First Minister, declassified Government files reveal.

Alliance leader Sean Neeson and deputy leader Seamus Close met Secretary of State Peter Mandelson on October 25, 1999 in a meeting so secret that no one in their party was told of it.

A three-page memo from Tom Watson in the NIO’s constitutional and political division recorded the substance of the meeting and that note has not been released at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20-year rule.

Mr Neeson said no one else in his party knew about either the meeting or its subject.

The Alliance leader said he was concerned that re-electing a First and Deputy First Minister could be problematic based on the current numbers in the Assembly, and Mr Trimble’s limited support within unionism.

The record of the meeting said: “Neeson said that he and Trimble had recently spoken about this matter. The first minister had enquired about Alliance changing its designation of identity since he was less enamoured by the thought of the NI Women’s Coalition providing his support — and in particular succeeding in an election on the basis of Monica McWilliams changing her designation.”

However, Mr Neeson said it would be “impossible” for his party to designate as unionist because it had been founded as an alternative to unionism and nationalism: “Opting to change this fundamental position could not be sanctioned by the party.”

Mr Close then suggested an alternative whereby the Assembly’s rules would be changed to permit consent in unionism and nationalism to be measured not by a majority within unionism and nationalism respectively, but by a majority within ‘unionism and others’ and ‘nationalism and others’.

Alliance's Sean Neeson

Two NIO officials present admonished the Alliance leadership that what they were proposing “appeared to be outside the spirit and letter of the Agreement and could be vulnerable to judicial challenge”.

The Agreement had at its heart the idea that a majority of unionists and nationalists would be needed for key decisions.

Mr Mandelson proposed that the idea be put to the Government’s lawyers but that “on the face of it…it seemed as though the proposal would be impractical”.

Mr Mandelson asked whether, if the legal advice rejected the idea, Alliance was “totally unable to change designation”.

The record of the meeting said that “Close was unequivocal in reply. Alliance couldn’t countenance it”.

But when an official asked about the possibility of a facility to permit MLAs to change their designation at short notice and then change it back again, “Seamus Close, appearing more interested, asked whether this could be achieved”.

Just two years later Alliance took the decision to temporarily change designation to save Stormont from collapse and to save Mr Trimble’s career.