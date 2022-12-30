State Papers: Six things we learned from the 1999 files declassified in London

As well as files being declassified in Belfast and Dublin, documents have been released at the National Archives in Kew

Tony Blair and George Bush holding a news conference at the White House in Washington in July 2006. Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

1 Tony Blair became exasperated with Mo Mowlam over her determination to liberalise the drugs laws despite opposition from other senior government figures.

In 2000, Mr Blair gave the former Northern Ireland secretary the job of chairing the committee responsible for co-ordinating the Labour government’s policy on drugs.

However, files released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, show she quickly became embroiled in a series of disputes with other leading figures, leading No 10 to warn ministerial discipline was breaking down.

The trigger was a report from the Police Foundation recommending that cannabis should be reclassified and that possession should not be an imprisonable offence.

Although the findings were rejected by the government, it prompted Ms Mowlam to write to Home Secretary Jack Straw urging him to look at “the costs, both social and financial, of a regulated market” in cannabis.

At the same time, she challenged the government’s drugs “tsar” — former Chief Constable Keith Hellawell — over his insistence cannabis should be treated as a “gateway” drug to more serious substances such as heroin or cocaine.

Mr Blair said he shared an aide’s frustration, but admitted there was little he could do while Ms Mowlam remained in post.

In a handwritten note, he said: “Look: we can’t deal with this whilst Mo remains. She just does her own thing. But I back KH’s view and we just have to manage it for the moment.”

2 Tony Blair argued that Vladimir Putin should be given a seat at the international “top table” despite deep misgivings among officials about the new Russian president.

Mr Blair believed the former KGB man was at heart a “Russian patriot” and that it was important to encourage him to adopt western values.

But behind the scenes officials feared he represented a return to old Cold War attitudes and questioned whether he could be trusted.

An internal No 10 briefing note from January 2001 — barely a year after Mr Putin assumed power — entitled “Putin’s progress” highlighted the concerns, including a resurgence in Russian espionage activities.

“Despite the warmth of Putin’s rhetoric about the close links between Russia and the UK, the Russian intelligence effort against British targets remains at a high level,” it said.

“The Russian intelligence presence in the UK is at Cold War levels, and they continue to try to post active and hostile officers to work against British interests worldwide.”

The document lists a series of assurances given by Mr Putin to Mr Blair during their meetings at various international summits, which turned out to be false.

3 Tony Blair was desperate to establish good relations with US president George Bush.

The former prime minister was famously close to Mr Bush’s predecessor, Bill Clinton, and there was concern in Number 10 that would not go down well with the new Republican “neo-con” administration in Washington.

Mr Blair was the first foreign leader to call to congratulate the president-elect when his victory was finally confirmed in December 2000.

Michael Tatham in the No 10 private office noted that the eight-minute conversation had established “as good a rapport as one could hope for” from such a short call.

“The prime minister asked early on if he could call the president-elect by his first name: Bush warmly assented (but stuck to addressing the prime minister as ‘sir’),” he wrote.

Mr Bush had defeated Mr Clinton’s former vice-president Al Gore, although Britain’s ambassador Sir Christopher Meyer wryly noted the outcome could have been different “had Clinton averted his gaze from Lewinsky’s thong”.

4 A future cabinet secretary wanted to regulate newspapers for the “accuracy” of their reporting.

Tony Blair’s then principal private secretary Jeremy Heywood became exasperated by what he regarded as the inaccurate reporting of the government’s activities. However his appeal for a system of “accuracy regulation” was swiftly shot down by Mr Blair’s advisers, who said it would be “suicidal” to try.

Writing in August 2001, Mr Heywood said: “I assume it is unthinkable to impose accuracy regulation on newspapers?

“No other industry would get away with the practice of making up stories that even our most serious newspapers indulge in. Is there no country in the world that has a successful model of newspaper regulation?”

Ed Richards, a policy adviser, warned against such a plan. “Personally I think it is nigh on impossible to introduce controls on the newspapers of the kind that you propose (and probably suicidal to try),” he wrote.

5 Nelson Mandela’s attempts to act as an intermediary over the Lockerbie bombing led to friction with Tony Blair’s Labour government.

Officials in No 10 feared the former South African president’s efforts to act as a go between with the Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi were “unlikely to be helpful”.

As president, Mr Mandela helped broker the agreement which eventually led to two Libyan intelligence agents standing trial before a Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish village of Lockerbie, killing 270.

But after one of the accused, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, was found guilty in January 2001 — 13 years after the attack — Mr Mandela, by now out of office, sought to intercede again as Gaddafi pressed for international sanctions against his country to be lifted.

In March 2001, Mr Mandela telephoned Mr Blair to tell him Gaddafi had asked him to negotiate with him on his behalf.

Anna Wechsberg in the No 10 private office noted: “Mandela evidently sees himself acting as mediator between the prime minister and Gaddafi. This is unlikely to be helpful.”

Mark Sedwill in the Foreign Office was also alarmed, writing: “Mandela does not accept our position that Libya must meet the requirements of the (United Nations) Security Council resolutions before sanctions are lifted... Mandela is, at best, suffering from selective memory and a basic misunderstanding of international law.”

Despite the misgivings of his aides, Mr Blair agreed to meet the former president in No 10 the following month to discuss the issue.

According to the official note of their conversation, Mr Mandela was highly critical of the court ruling and insisted Libya could not be held legally responsible for the bombing.

6 As Tony Blair’s Labour government grappled with what to do with the Millennium Dome, it was offered a surprise solution — move it to Swindon.

By early 2001 ministers were anxious to offload the £800 million structure on the Greenwich peninsula, regarded as a costly white elephant with the much-vaunted Millennium Experience having attracted barely half the projected 12 million visitors.

But as they cast around for offers, they were presented with one particularly eye-catching proposition — uproot the whole thing from south-east London and move it 80 miles west to Wiltshire.

The scheme was the brainchild of the Science Museum’s director Lindsay Sharp.

In a letter to the prime minister, he suggested that it could be repurposed to house a new museum on an old military airfield at Wroughton on the outskirts of Swindon.

“I am writing to you about a completely different and exciting possibility for the Dome,” he enthused.

It could, he suggested, become home to “a major new public facility devoted to interactivity and immersively exhibiting the latest in practical aspects and research into sustainability” while freeing the valuable Greenwich site for redevelopment.

Mr Sharp cheerfully admitted that he did not know whether the plan — involving the relocation of a structure 365 metres (1,200ft) in diameter and 52 metres (170ft) high — was actually feasible.

The idea failed however to catch the imagination of ministers.

In December 2001 it was announced that Meridian Delta Ltd had been chosen to develop the Dome as a sports and entertainment centre and in 2005 it was renamed The O2 arena.