Stormont was told in 2016 of crime scene documents found by Telegraph rotting at vast illegal dump

Ex-civil servant comes forward to say he was standing ‘ankle deep’ in the collapsing office we visited – and explicitly asked officials to secure the evidence, but they’re still refusing to do so

The Mobuoy Road waste site outside Londonderry. Picture by Martin McKeown

Sam McBride

Thousands of pages of documents which the Belfast Telegraph found lying at a major crime scene had been drawn to the attention of Stormont officials seven years ago — but they decided to leave them to rot, it can be revealed.