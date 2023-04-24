Stormont was told in 2016 of crime scene documents found by Telegraph rotting at vast illegal dump
Ex-civil servant comes forward to say he was standing ‘ankle deep’ in the collapsing office we visited – and explicitly asked officials to secure the evidence, but they’re still refusing to do so
Sam McBride
Thousands of pages of documents which the Belfast Telegraph found lying at a major crime scene had been drawn to the attention of Stormont officials seven years ago — but they decided to leave them to rot, it can be revealed.