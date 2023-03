The biggest DUP decision on Friday is not about the first minister’s post

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is pointedly not ruling out vetoing the Assembly, as well as the Executive, and Jim Allister is pushing him in that direction

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has already decided not to allow an Executive to be formed, but faces another huge decision (Photo: Brian Lawless/PA)

Sam McBride Wed 11 May 2022 at 17:28