The mysterious goings-on in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council – A fire, politicians misled, wasted cash, and the heir to the throne watching on
After a suspicious fire at a Glenarm development site, council knew it wasn’t insured – but told councillors something else
Sam McBride
Almost two years ago, a suspicious fire damaged the old fish factory in Glenarm, a prime development site which Northern Ireland’s most dysfunctional council had bought a year earlier and in which Prince Charles had taken a special interest.