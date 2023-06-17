The world has changed so much in a decade... it is sobering to think what the future holds

So much of the stability we took for granted just ten short years ago is gone; so many of those then central to our politics are also gone

World Leaders Meet For G8 Summit at Lough Erne (from left) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, US President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Sam McBride Today at 08:00