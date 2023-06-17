The world has changed so much in a decade... it is sobering to think what the future holds
So much of the stability we took for granted just ten short years ago is gone; so many of those then central to our politics are also gone
Sam McBride
A decade ago today, Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, Angela Merkel and other world leaders flew into Northern Ireland for a summit which was in many ways the pinnacle of Northern Ireland’s stabilisation, but by which point previously stable parts of the world were already moving towards conflict.