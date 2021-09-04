TUV’s Jim Allister faces awkward choices if the voters pick him to lead unionism
If the party is suddenly catapulted to power in next year’s election, the consequences for Stormont could be far-reaching
Sam McBride
Revolutions are rarely expected. But revolt is particularly startling in today’s quasi-scientific world of western politics, laden with expensive accoutrements which the powerful can purchase to predict the future — from modern polling to focus groups and social media sentiment analysis.