A woman holds her newborn baby inside a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

For the 45% of the Northern Ireland population under the age of 40 who have no memory of the Cold War, the threat of nuclear warheads being deployed has been confined to history books and films.