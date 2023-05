Leaked document shows officials discussing ditching legislation to give patients free hospital car parking — an inversion of how democracy should operate, even though it’s a bad law

The main car park at the Royal Victoria Hospital is routinely incapable of managing demand , even with charges in place. Soon it will be free (Credit: Peter Morrison)

On the last day that the Assembly sat before its collapse last year, MLAs rushed through a populist law which they’d been warned was problematic, but they weren’t in the mood to listen.