We are insulated from Russia’s war on Ukraine, but not its effects

Worrying about worsening energy and grocery bills is a luxury the West can mostly afford, but the fallout from this conflict will be felt globally

When Ukraine’s children are being shot dead in the street and its pregnant women bombed during labour, worrying about rising oil prices is a luxury that points to our security. Nevertheless, the scale of the inflation that lies ahead is breathtaking by modern standards, and there is reason to believe that both jurisdictions on this island will see a particular form of price rises over which we have little control.